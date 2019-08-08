Poppy the Edinburgh cocker spaniel forced to have leg amputated after venomous adder bite

A cocker spaniel from Edinburgh has been forced to have her leg amputated after she was bitten by the UK’s only venomous snake.

The seven-year-old dog, named Poppy, was on a trip in Wester Ross last month when she was bitten by the adder.

Poppy spent her first week in an animal hospital up north before transferring to the Royal (Dick) Vet Hospital when she returned to Edinburgh.

Ciara Vernon, 20, Poppy’s owner said: “My parents were on holiday up near Applecross when they were on a walk with Poppy.

“She likes to run through the grass and chase her ball and the adder bit her while she was running around.”

Ciara’s parents contacted her and her brother to say that the dog wasn’t well and that she had to go to a vet.

Her back left leg and foot were badly damaged and she needed treatment which included ongoing skin grafts to recover but as Ciara’s family’s pet insurance would not cover all the costs, she started a GoFundMe page to raise £5,000 to put towards Poppy’s treatment.

On Tuesday night, Poppy took a turn for the worse as her leg continued to deteriorate and the planned skin graft surgery was cancelled due to the loss of blood supply to parts of her foot.

Yesterday, the decision was made to amputate Poppy’s rear left leg.

“The GoFundMe amount would have covered the ongoing skin grafts, but we will look to refund the money because her leg had to be amputated,” Ciara said. “She’s doing a lot better now,

I think that Poppy is just glad to be home and my mum told me that she’s still wagging her little tail, but she’s very tired.

“There’s not much to do to prevent them running around and this happening, but I want to raise awareness of this and I would say to keep an eye on your animals if they start acting out of ordinary.”