Have your say

Volunteers are to take to the sands of Porty beach this weekend in a mass clean-up event

The environmental charity Keep Scotland Beautiful will lead the event on Saturday morning, at around 11am, supported by local volunteers.

The event marks the second year of the My Beach Your Beach campaign, which raises awareness of pollution and its impact on water quality.

READ MORE: £2.5 million refurb for Portobello pool which has last of Edinburgh’s Victorian-built Turkish baths