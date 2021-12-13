Thomas McCafferty’s callous actions sparked a huge backlash when it was first reported.

Patricia Stewart had a fall outside her home Farm Street.

Lying in the snow on a cold winter day, McCafferty failed to provide even a token gesture of assistance - and it was left to a passing delivery driver to step in.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Patricia Stewart (72) Pi c: Michael Gillen

The postman stood over the pensioner and ignored her calls for help, telling her that he was too tired to help.

But he was captured by a neighbour’s doorbell camera - and footage went viral.

In the footage he looks down at her and can be heard saying “I can’t help you pal”, mentioning something about being “knackered” and then walked away.

Patricia Stewart with her Hermes heroine, Karolina Domska 22. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

The OAP was eventually assisted by Hermes delivery worker, Karolina Domska, 22, who was in the area and she provided the assistance the postman failed to deliver, staying with her and calling for help from neighbours.

Now ten months later, the postman has been let go from his position at the Royal Mail.

A spokesman said: “We can confirm that the individual concerned has left the business. We are sorry for the distress this incident has caused.”

It was the second apology Mrs Stewart has received - hours after the incident a representative from the Royal Mail visited her at her home to offer his apologies.

At the time of the incident, they said: “Royal Mail expect the highest standards of behaviour from our people while out on deliveries and collections at all times.

“We regularly remind our postmen and postwomen of the important role they play in their local communities.”

Mrs Stewart’s family were appalled at the postman’s lack of help.

In February, her niece, Sheryl Harkins said: “When I was told about this I couldn’t believe it was true – I thought there must be some misunderstanding. Then when I saw the video footage I was just disgusted.

"It's no way for someone to treat another human being.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.