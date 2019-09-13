Powerful street art in Edinburgh depicts Donald Trump, Boris Johnson and Kim Jung-un as toddlers

Glasgow's own Banksy appears to have travelled east to the Capital to display some of his political street art in the city centre.

The monochrome mural, thought to be the work of artist The Rebel Bear, has appeared on a board on the railing outside of St John's Church on Lothian Road.

It depicts three of the world's most controversial political leaders - Boris Johnson, Kim Jong-un and Donald Trump - all wearing what appears to be nappies and playing around like toddlers.

The images appear to be a satirical nod to towards the US President's desire to build a wall at the Mexican border and the North Korean leader's nuclear programme - and Boris looks like he may be sticking crayons in his ears.

Jonathan Henderson was among those to show his appreciation for the art, posting a picture and writing on Twitter: "Good to see The Rebel Bear heading east and hitting Auld Reekie (St John's Church on Princes Street, Edinburgh.)"

The Rebel Bear used the same stencil on a wall in Glasgow's Woodside Terrace Lane last month, according to their Instagram page.

