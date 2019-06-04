Pride Edinburgh 2019: Former X-Factor judge and N-Dubz star Tulisa to top the bill

N-DUBZ star, chart favourite and former X Factor judge Tulisa Contostavlos will headline this year’s Pride Edinburgh later this month, the Evening News can exclusively reveal.

The singer, who was once voted FHM magazine’s Sexiest Woman, will top the bill on the “Manchester Airport Los Angeles Stage” in Bristo Square, the location of this year’s event.

Tulisa will be joined on the bill by popular drag act Blaze, hip hop star Marcello Spooks, James Hughes, Mary Mac, X Factor favourite Sam Callahan and Musselburgh singing sensation Caitlyn Vanbeck.

Tulisa, who will appear at Pride Edinburgh on Saturday, June 22, will be joined on the bill by popular drag act Blaze, hip hop star Marcello Spooks, James Hughes, Mary Mac, X Factor favourite Sam Callahan and Musselburgh singing sensation Caitlyn Vanbeck.

Look back on Pride 2018 with our picture special here

The theme of the 2019 event, which celebrates “all the wonderful, diverse Humans of Pride and everything that comes with it”, is This Is Me.

The message, to highlight everything that makes individuals unique and most importantly, proud.

Brett Herriot, chair of Pride Edinburgh, says: “Pride 2019: This Is Me will be a fitting and fun day paying tribute to the fiftieth anniversary of the Stonewall uprising.

At Pride 2018 thousands marched up the Royal Mile. PIC: Greg Macvean

“We all stand together and move forward to bring equality to our home city and the world.”

The colourful celebration marks the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots in New York, which began what has since evolved into an international and ongoing fight for equality.

Organisers expect thousands of locals and visitors of all genders, sexualities, races, ethnicities, backgrounds and faiths to attend this year’s event.

Billed as “the largest, most diverse Pride festival in Scotland”, Pride Edinburgh 2019 will start with a march from the Scottish Parliament at 11.30pm, with the entertainment in Bristo Square starting at 2pm.

All performances are free to attend, watch social media for updates on the day.

Herriot adds: “Always be proud of who and what you are, and say to the world on Pride Day, ‘This is me’.”