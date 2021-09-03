Upile is a Mary's Meals superhero

Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article

Youngsters are learning about the life-changing difference food can make to children in developing countries thanks to the Scottish-based charity’s free, downloadable activity packs for primary schools.

The packs help pupils learn more about the charity’s work bringing hope to communities by feeding children in 19 countries where poverty is rife, like Malawi, Haiti and Madagascar.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Based on Upile, a girl from Malawi, and her friends, the ‘Superheroes’ pack shows how the daily mug of vitamin-enriched porridge they receive from Mary’s Meals gives them energy and ‘superhero’ powers.

The resources aimed at primary school children contain different resources for children aged between five and 11-years-old.

Mary’s Meals provides a daily meal in place of learning to encourage chronically poor children into the classroom, where they receive an education that can be their chance to escape a life of poverty.

Emma Hutton, Head of Grassroots Engagement at Mary’s Meals, said: “These resources offer pupils a glimpse of what life is like for children in some of the world’s poorest countries, where food cannot be taken for granted, and where Mary’s Meals provides one daily meal in a place of education.

“For some children, this can be the only meal they receive in a day. As well as giving them nutrition, the food gives them a gateway to education and helps them become superheroes in their own lives so they can grow up to become the men and women who will lift their communities out of poverty.”

A message from the Editor: