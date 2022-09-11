Queen Elizabeth II cortege route: Details of Queen's final journey to Edinburgh's Palace of Holyroodhouse
The Queen’s funeral cortege has begun her final journey from Balmoral to Edinburgh.
Well-wishers said goodbye to Her Majesty as her coffin left Balmoral on a six-hour journey to Edinburgh, where it will lie at St Giles' Cathedral.
Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the "poignant" journey, which will see Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin transported to the Palace of Holyroodhouse, would give the public a chance to come together to "mark our country's shared loss".
Draped with the Royal Standard of Scotland and with a wreath of flowers on top, it had remained at rest in the Balmoral ballroom.
With a single motorbike outrider leading the way and six vehicles following, the hearse first travelled to Ballater this morning.
It will arrive in Aberdeen later this morning, where crowds have gathered in the city's Duthie Park.
Travelling south along the A90, it will then arrive in Dundee at about 2pm.
The procession will head across the Queensferry bridge that the Queen opened only five years ago. The cortege will approach Edinburgh, where it’s expected to pass the Castle and finally end at the Palace of Holyroodhouse.
In Edinburgh, Ms Sturgeon and other party leaders in Scotland are expected to observe the coffin as it goes past the Scottish Parliament. From there it will be taken into the Palace of Holyroodhouse, where it will remain for the night.
Transport bosses said an "unprecedented" amount of preparation and planning had gone into drawing up the route.
King Charles III is expected to travel to Edinburgh on Monday (September 12) as Her Majesty lies in state in St Giles’ Cathedral.