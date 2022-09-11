Well-wishers said goodbye to Her Majesty as her coffin left Balmoral on a six-hour journey to Edinburgh, where it will lie at St Giles' Cathedral.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the "poignant" journey, which will see Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin transported to the Palace of Holyroodhouse, would give the public a chance to come together to "mark our country's shared loss".

Draped with the Royal Standard of Scotland and with a wreath of flowers on top, it had remained at rest in the Balmoral ballroom.

The hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped with the Royal Standard of Scotland (Andrew Milligan/PA Wire)

With a single motorbike outrider leading the way and six vehicles following, the hearse first travelled to Ballater this morning.

It will arrive in Aberdeen later this morning, where crowds have gathered in the city's Duthie Park.

Travelling south along the A90, it will then arrive in Dundee at about 2pm.

The procession will head across the Queensferry bridge that the Queen opened only five years ago. The cortege will approach Edinburgh, where it’s expected to pass the Castle and finally end at the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

In Edinburgh, Ms Sturgeon and other party leaders in Scotland are expected to observe the coffin as it goes past the Scottish Parliament. From there it will be taken into the Palace of Holyroodhouse, where it will remain for the night.

Transport bosses said an "unprecedented" amount of preparation and planning had gone into drawing up the route.