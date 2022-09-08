Queen Elizabeth II dies: Buckingham Palace and King Charles III statements in full

Her Majesty was taken ill on Thursday (September 8) and died “peacefully” at Balmoral this afternoon, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.

She had reigned for 70 years, having ascended the throne on June 2, 1953 aged just 27.

In a statement, Buckingham Palace said: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.

Queen Elizabeth II in the House of Lords next to Britain's Prince Charles, Prince of Wales before reading the Queen's Speech (Photo by TOLGA AKMEN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

“The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

The next monarch will be King Charles III, and his wife Camilla will be Queen Consort.

What did King Charles say about the death of the Queen? Statement in full

In a statement, the Queen’s son and future King said: “The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family.

Queen Elizabeth II braves blustery conditions at the annual Chelsea Flower show in London (Photo by IAN JONES/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

"We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother.

"I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.

"During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held."