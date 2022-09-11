News you can trust since 1873
Queen Elizabeth II Edinburgh: 16 pictures as the Queen’s cortege arrives in Edinburgh over Queensferry Crossing

The Queen’s final journey has taken her from Dundee, through the Kingdom of Fife over the Queensferry Crossing.

By Allan Crow
Sunday, 11th September 2022, 4:32 pm

Traffic came to a standstill on the motorway, and lay-bys and all vantage points were packed as people paused to pay tribute as the cortege passed.

The journey, which began at Balmoral, is now heading to Edinburgh where huge crowds await.

The convoy, led by the hearse carrying the Queen’s coffin, crossed the River Forth from Fife around five-and-three-quarter hours after leaving Balmoral.

Up river from the original Forth road and rail crossings, the structure was officially opened by the Queen on September 4 2017, 53 years to the day after she opened the adjacent Forth Road Bridge.

1. The hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II passing over the Queensferry Crossing

The hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped with the Royal Standard of Scotland, passing over the Queensferry Crossing as it continues its journey to Edinburgh from Balmoral. Picture date: Sunday September 11, 2022.

Photo: Owen Humphreys

2. The hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped with the Royal Standard of Scotland, passing over the Queensferry Crossing

The hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped with the Royal Standard of Scotland, passing over the Queensferry Crossing as it continues its journey to Edinburgh from Balmoral. Picture date: Sunday September 11, 2022.

Photo: Owen Humphreys

3. The Queen's final journey

Members of the public in Dundee ahead of the passing of Queen Elizabeth II's coffin (Pic: PA/Michael Boyd)

Photo: Michael Boyd

4. The hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II passing through the outskirts of Edinburgh

The hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped with the Royal Standard of Scotland, passing through the outskirts of Edinburgh as it continues its journey to the Palace of Holyroodhouse from Balmoral. Picture date: Sunday September 11, 2022.

Photo: John Linton

