Race against time to reunite fans with 4 Scottish Cup final tickets found on Waverley Steps

An appeal has been launched to reunite fans with four lost Scottish Cup final tickets found in Edinburgh today.

Hearts will take on Celtic at Hampden this afternoon, with the game kicking off at 3pm.

Four tickets to the Hearts V Celtic Scottish Cup final were found on Waverley Steps. Pic: Ian Georgeson

But one Hearts fan has today posted an appeal in the Jambos Kickback supporters group after finding the tickets on Waverley Steps.

JayTeeJnr said: "Four adult concession tickets found on the ground at the Waverley steps.

"We have them and will be getting train to Hampden. Contact me on kickback. If we don’t hear anything we’ll hand them in at the ground and you could collect from there."