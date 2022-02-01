The decision to sign striker David Goodwillie, who was ruled to be a rapist in 2017 by a judge, was announced by Raith Rovers FC last night.

Raith Rovers fans have clubbed together to show their ‘outrage’ at the Fife club’s decision to sign Goodwillie.

A JustGiving page has been set up to raise money for Rape Crisis Scotland which has so far raised over £600.

Martin Glass who set up the page Raith fans against Goodwilllie wrote on the fundraising site: “This page is set up as a counter measure of Raith Rovers Football Club signing a known rapist.

"This has caused outrage within Raith fans and the Scottish football community as a whole.

"Let’s make a difference.”

Reacting to the page, a Rape Crisis Scotland spokesperson tweeted: “It's powerful to see so many football fans and locals speaking out against @RaithRovers decision to sign David Goodwillie.

Raith Rovers fans (Photo: Scott Louden).

"Any money donated here will go straight into our helpline for anyone affected by sexual violence - thank you”

The news comes as Tyler Rattray, women’s captain for Raith Rovers, announced that she is stepping down from her position as captain as a result of the signing.

Author Val McDermid has said she will withdraw her support and sponsorship for the club. The famous Scottish crime writer has been a lifelong fan of the Fife club.

Ms McDermid said: “Goodwillie has never expressed a shred of remorse for the rape he committed.

"His presence at Starks Park is a stain on the club. I’ll be tearing up my season ticket too.

"This is a heartbreaker for me and many other fans, I know.”

Nicola Sturgeon said the women’s decisions were ‘principled- though difficult for both of them.’

The First Minister added: “But the fact they’re still in this position at all reminds us that our society still has a way to go to make zero tolerance of sexual violence a reality.”

David Goodwillie was ruled to be a rapist and ordered to pay damages in a civil case in 2017.

He never faced a criminal trial over the rape claim after prosecutors said there was not enough evidence.

