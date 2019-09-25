Rare hardback Harry Potter book sells for £27k at auction

A rare hardback Harry Potter book has fetched £27,500 at auction.

The first edition of Harry Potter And The Philosopher's Stone - JK Rowling's debut novel and the first in the popular children's series about the boy wizard - was expected to sell for between £15,000 and £20,000.

Harry Potter author JK Rowling

The book, sold by Chiswick Auctions, features the words "1 wand" twice in an equipment list on page 53.

It had its original pictorial boards restored and re-laminated to a high standard and was in a good condition for a first edition.

The book was sold by a UK private collector who bought it many years ago, just as the Harry Potter phenomenon was beginning.

Potter books have previously fetched large sums when they have gone under the hammer.

In July another first edition of Harry Potter And The Philosopher's Stone, also featuring the double mention of "1 wand", made £28,500.