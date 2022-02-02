Ready for take off: Oban Airport is set to be a hub for drone delivery flights
A drone centre could be established in Argyll as a base for carrying medical supplies, postal items, and wind farm equipment.
Pioneering firm Skyports has been given £170,000 from the UK Government and plans setting up its service and training facility at Oban Airport.
Last year, Skyports used drones to fly Covid-19 samples and test kits to and from some parts of Argyll in a UK first.
The Scottish Association for Marine Science, which is part of the University of the Highlands and Islands, said its researchers could also be trained as drone pilots at the facility.
Skyports said its vehicles could fly up to 112 miles (180km) and carry a payload of 6kg (13lbs).
Last year, the company was authorised to carry Covid kits from Mull, Clachan-Seil and Lochgilphead to Lorn and the Islands Hospital in Oban in a project jointly funded by the UK Space Agency and the European Space Agency.