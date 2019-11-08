Remembrance Sunday: Services taking place this weekend in Edinburgh and the Lothians

The opening of the Edinburgh Garden of Remembrance.

Below is a list of some of the events which will be held.

City Chambers

The Royal Mile parade organised by Legion Scotland will gather at the Castle Esplanade at 10am, before beginning a march to the Stone of Remembrance at the City Chambers at 10.30am. A wreath-laying ceremony will be followed by a service in St Giles’ Cathedral.

University of Edinburgh

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Edinburgh city universities will join together to host a Remembrance service at Edinburgh University, at the Playfair Library at Old College on Sunday at 10.15am.

West Princes St Gardens

The Royal Scots Dragoon Guards Remembrance Day Service will take place in the footpath between the Floral Clock and Grey's Memorial from 10.15am.

East Princes St Gardens

The Legion Scotland Armistice Day Service will take place at the Garden of Remembrance from 10.30am.

Livingston

Attendees will gather at St Margaret’s Academy at 10.30am on Sunday to march to the West Lothian Civic Centre at 10.45am. The Service will begin at 11am, with the firing of one round from a Ceremonial Gun by 278 (Lowland) Battery 105 Regiment Royal Artillery.

South Queensferry

The parade will assemble at 10.30am at the High Street car park by the museum. Attendees will march along the High Street to the War Memorial at Rosebery Hall to lay wreaths, and then continue to Queensferry Parish Church.

Penicuik

The Penicuik Scottish Legion parade will leave Kirkhill Gardens at 10.15am on Sunday.

Bonnyrigg

The parade will leave from Bonnyrigg Rose Social Club and end at the War Memorial in King George V Park at 10.50am for a memorial service.

Kirkliston

The Drambuie Kirkliston Pipe Band will lead the parade, marching from Kirkliston Parish Church at 12pm to the War Memorial for a Remembrance service.

Prestonpans

The Prestonpans Legion Scotland parade will leave the Club at 10.30am.

Bathgate

The Bathgate Royal British Legion Parade will leave the branch on North Bridge Street at 12.45pm, arriving at St. John's Church in Mid Street at 1pm.

Sighthill and Gorgie

The 51 Signal Squadron will lead the parade from Murrayburn Primary School to St Nicholas Parish Church.

Corstorphine

A service will be held at the Kirk Loan War Memorial at 10am.

Davidson's Mains and Silverknowes

The parade will move towards the War Memorial at The Green on East Barton Avenue from 12.40pm.

Duddingston

Attendees will gather at Old Church Lane at 11.15am before parading to the Duddingston Kirk War Memorial.

Cockenzie

The Cockenzie Legion Scotland parade will leave the Club at 10.30am.

Liberton

A parade will march from the Army Reserve centre on Alnwickhill Road from 10.15am, returning along the same route.

Tranent

The Tranent Legion Scotland parade will leave the Club at 10.30am.

Longniddry