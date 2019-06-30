Revealed: The classic movie themes to be performed at Tynecastle at Edinburgh Festival curtain-raiser

Tynecastle Park will echo to the sounds of classic themes from The Pink Panther, Casablanca, Jaws, Harry Potter, Superman and Star Wars at a free curtain-raiser for the Edinburgh International Festival in August.

Organisers have revealed that the full line-up of signature music from Hollywood favourites which will be performed by the Los Angeles Philharmonic ahead of the release of tickets today for the 15,000-capacity family-friendly opener at the home of Heart of Midlothian Football Club.

Tynecastle Park will be hosting a classical music concert at the start of the new football season after the club agreed to host the opening gala of the Edinburgh International Festival.

The orchestra's musicians, who will be led by superstar conductor Gustavo Dudamel, the artistic director of the "La Phil," will be swapping the Hollywood Bowl, where they famously perform every summer, for Gorgie for a night as part of its own 100th birthday celebrations.

Music from Jurassic Park, Vertigo, The Adventures of Robin Hood and Sunset Boulevard will also be performed in the 90-minute show, the first all-ticket concert to be staged on the pitch at Tynecastle.

The concert, which will celebrate much-loved Hollywood composers like John Williams, Henry Mancini, Bernard Hermann and Frank Waxman, will be the fifth free opening event staged by EIF under the leadership of artistic director Fergus Linehan.

He helped secure the agreement of the club after it emerged that owner Ann Budge had already seen the orchestra in action at the Hollywood Bowl while on holiday in the United States.

Gustavo Dudamel will lead the Los Angeles Philharmonic at the Tynecastle Park concert.

Previous EIF curtain-raisers have been staged against the backdrop of the Usher Hall, Edinburgh Castle rock and the 18th century architecture of St Andrew Square.

Dudamel is renowned for instigating the El Sistema music education programme in his native Venezuela, which went to be adopted around the world, including in Scotland.

He said: "To be at the Edinburgh International Festival is always an honour - for years it’ s been a symbol of Scotland. For all the orchestras and artists who perform it is such a privilege because it is such a beautiful place.

"Edinburgh is one of the first places I visited, first with the Gothenburg Symphony Orchestra and then with the Simon Bolivar Orchestra, and now together for the first time with the LA Phil.

The Los Angeles Philharmonic will be swapping the Hollywood Bowl for Gorgie at the start of the Edinburgh International Festival.

"It’s an outstanding festival and a perfect setting to continue our centennial celebrations."

EIF organisers hope to attract families and first-time classic music audiences to the event, along with their regular following.

Staff have been working with local primary and secondary pupils to stage a "Heart of Hollywood" celebration of film in the stadium and create their own stars for a Tynecastle "Walk of Fame," which will be showcased at the opening event on Friday 2 August.

Caroline Donald, the EIF's head of learning and engagement, said: "With the opening event happening at the iconic Tynecastle Stadium it has also given us a chance to bring a whole new audience to the festival.

"Thanks to a familiar repertoire and early start, we also hope the event will be popular with families with young children.

"Community projects and partnerships have been embedded in the planning ever since we started working on the opening event.

"We've been working with primary schools and young people in Gorgie and Dalry areas on various projects not only showcasing their individual talents but also developing their creative and employability skills.

"We hope the impact of the festival’s engagement work will be felt in the local community for years to come and everyone will have a fantastic evening."

Ms Budge said: "We really can’t wait to welcome thousands of local families and friends to the stadium to hear Gustavo Dudamel conduct the Los Angeles Philharmonic in a spectacular tribute to the music of Hollywood.

"The move to bring this free festival event here fulfils our ambition to showcase the fantastic facilities at Tynecastle for more than just football. We want to make it a hub for social and economic change in our community and beyond."

Tickets for the EIF opening event at Tynecastle Park are available from 10am from the festival website.

WHAT WILL BE PERFORMED AT THE TYNECASTLE PARK EDINBURGH INTERNATIONAL FESTIVAL CONCERT

Korngold

March of the Merry Men from The Adventures of Robin Hood

Williams

Shark Cage Fugue/Out to Sea from Jaws

Herrmann

Suite from Vertigo

Williams

Hedwig's Theme from Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone

Williams

Fawkes the Phoenix from Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

Steiner

Suite from Casablanca

Williams

Olympic Fanfare and Theme

Waxman

Sunset Boulevard Suite

Williams

Theme from Jurassic Park

Williams

Adventures on Earth from E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial

Mancini

Theme from The Pink Panther

Williams

Throne Room and Finale from Star Wars

Encores

Williams

The Imperial March from Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back

Williams

Superman March from Superman