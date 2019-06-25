REVEALED: These are the Edinburgh's favourite takeaways - according to Deliveroo

Edinburgh loves a takeaway - particularly on a Saturday evening according to a new study.

Deliveroo, the on-demand food delivery service celebrating its fourth birthday in Edinburgh, have revealed what the good folk of the Capital like to have delivered, where they prefer to get it from and at what time they place their order.

Edinburgh's favourite takeaway revealed Mikael Buck / Deliveroo

New data from Deliveroo reveals Saturday at 7:31pm is the most popular time for Edinburgh locals to order Deliveroo. Further data has shown locals love Japanese food the most, followed by American and Thai.

READ MORE: Lothian Road next stop for restaurateur behind Edinburgh's Ting Thai Caravan

Most popular dishes:

Chicken Teriyaki Rice Bowl from Bento Asian Food Bar

Cheeseburger from Five Guys

Pad Thai Goong/Gai/Nua/Pak from Ting Thai Caravan

Build Your Own Bowl from Yellowfin Poké

Margherita from Civerinos Slice

READ MORE: These are six new bars and restaurants coming to Edinburgh in 2019

Since its launch in the town four years ago, more than 350 restaurants have signed up to the platform.

Deliveroo supports local businesses in Edinburgh, with 60 percent of its restaurant partners being local independent restaurants, creating new revenue streams for homegrown culinary talent.

Dan Warne, Managing Director of Deliveroo in UK and Ireland said: “Our whole team here at Deliveroo are delighted that our rapid growth in Edinburgh over the past four years means that customers have more choice, restaurants are able to increase their revenue, and riders have opportunity to choose well-paid, flexible work.”

READ MORE: 9 of the best restaurants opened in Edinburgh in 2019 - according to our critics

Deliveroo is focused on providing the ultimate food delivery experience. Customers have the option to schedule orders via the Deliveroo app up to one day in advance or receive food as soon as possible between noon and 11pm, and from noon on the weekends, from a variety of leading local, independent and best-loved chain restaurants, conveniently delivered to their homes and offices.

For the latest food and drink news in Edinburgh - from reviews to recommendations - join our new Facebook group here.