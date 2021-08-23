Rod Stewart’s break-up from wife Penny Lancaster inspired one of his greatest hit songs.

The Celtic fan, whose dad was Scottish, said his emotional split from his wife of 14 years led to him recording Tom Waits’ song Picture in a Frame for his 2013 album, Time.

The Do Ya Think I’m Sexy singer admitted he chose the record to show his love for Ms Lancaster after their separation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rod Stewart’s split from wife Penny Lancaster inspired one of his greatest hit songs Picture in a Frame (Getty Images)

So, has Rod Stewart split from Penny Lancaster?

Here’s what you need to know.

Has Rod Stewart split from Penny Lancaster?

The football-mad singer, 76, revealed he and his model wife split briefly a few years ago, which led to Mr Stewart recording Picture in a Frame to prove his feelings for Ms Lancaster.

In an uncovered interview with Australian magazine Life in 2013, he said he and Ms Lancaster, now 50, had broken up for two weeks.

The couple started going out in 1999, but Mr Stewart said they split up for a short period of time.

He then dedicated the song on his Time album to that emotional period.

Mr Stewart told the magazine: "I cover Tom Waits’ Picture in a Frame.

"Penny and I broke up for two weeks and the song is about that time. I asked her for a photo of herself in a frame so that I could see her when I went to bed and when I woke up."

The unearthed chat with the magazine confused fans of the celebrity power-couple, who wondered if they had recently separated.

But people will be pleased to know that Mr Stewart and Ms Lancaster got back together after the brief fortnight hiatus and are still very much a couple.

When did Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster get married?

The two celebrities eventually married in 2007, eight years after they first became an item.

Fourteen years later, the pair are still happily together.

Mr Stewart claimed in the interview he is now “a better person and a good listener” after taking “a lot of risks”.

He said: "I met Penny in my fifties and if I had not learnt by that point in my life I was never going to."

Who was Rod Stewart married to before Penny Lancaster?

Mr Stewart has a tumultuous romantic history, having been married to two other women before he started going out with Ms Lancaster.

He tied the knot with Alana Stewart in 1979, and the couple had two children together before splitting in 1984.

The singer then married Rachel Hunter in 1990.

The pair were together for nine years, and had a son, before they broke up.

Meanwhile, Mr Stewart had hired British model Ms Lancaster in the 1990s to take pictures of him while he was on tour and the pair began dating after his split from Ms Hunter.

After Mr Stewart finally divorced Ms Hunter in 2006, he proposed to long-term girlfriend Ms Lancaster on top of the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

The Loose Women presenter is currently starring on BBC One’s Celebrity Masterchef, where she spoke about her marriage to Mr Stewart.

She said: "I like to take on a challenge - that’s why I married my husband."

Do Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster have children?