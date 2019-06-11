Rooftop cocktail domes and a cocktail forest is coming to Edinburgh

For Edinburgh Cocktail Week in October the village, which will return to Festival Square, is getting bigger and will now include a forest themed extension.

The Cocktail Forest is a dark enchanted space featuring a wigwam, fire pit, forest floor and canopy, pop-up bars, giant toadstools, twinkling star sky and mythical forest creatures - inviting festival-goers to escape the city and go ‘camping with cocktails’.

Cocktail domes

The Cocktail Village will again act as the social epicentre of the week-long festival from Monday 14th – Sunday 20th October, which offers visitors 19 pop-up bars, masterclasses, live music and entertainment.

It is decorated in the style of an autumn garden with grass flooring, a clear rooftop, swings, picnic tables and floral installations by Dobbies Garden Centres – giving an outdoor festival feel while being in the, weatherproof safety of an enclosed marquee.

Entry to both the Cocktail Village and Forest is free with an ECW wristband (£6 weekday / £8 weekend) and all cocktails inside are just £4 each.

Pop-up bars this year include Edinburgh Gin with Brewhemia, Belvedere Vodka, Patron Tequila with 4042, Johnnie Walker, Highland Park, Eden Mill with The Raging Bull, Lindores Abbey, the Herringbone Horsebox and a special ‘Temple of Rum’ bar from The Pop Up Geeks and Don Q rum, with more to be announced over the coming months.

Edinburgh Cocktail Week

In addition to cocktails, there will also be a beer and soft drinks offering as well as a new outdoor street food area covered by a stretch tent, creating a hangout space to enjoy some tasty eats.

The Glasshouse Hotel next to the Omni Centre is creating a second pop-up site - cocktail domes in their rooftop garden

This is the first time these fully transparent domes will appear in Edinburgh which will allow people to enjoy views of the skyline while sipping on a menu of £4 cocktails. Each dome seats 8-10 people and will be styled with sofas, cushions, blankets, rugs and fairy lights to create a super-cute and cosy setting for guests to relax in.

There are also signature cocktails available from 70 of Edinburgh’s finest cocktail bars.

Edinburgh Cocktail Week returns to Festival Square

New bars this year include Cold Town House in the Grassmarket, The Raging Bull, Smoke & Mirrors, The Barologist, Camera, Damm 27, The Garden, Brewdog, Heads & Tales and Scott’s on Princes Street, along with returning favourites The Refinery, Harvey Nichols, Tigerlily, Tonic, Copper Blossom, The Voyage of Buck and Brewhemia. This year’s ECW Guide will also include a handy map to help festivalgoers navigate between bars and pop-up spaces.

Organiser, Gary Anderson said: "We’re excited to be expanding Edinburgh Cocktail Week across the city this year and further develop the experience for wristband-holders with the introduction of new features and pop-up spaces. The forest and street food areas are both exciting additions to the Cocktail Village and we’re delighted to be the first festival to bring cocktail domes to Edinburgh. The rooftop garden at The Glasshouse Hotel is the perfect setting for these and we’re working with fantastic partners to make the pods a really special space to enjoy cocktails and time with friends."

The Waldorf Astoria Edinburgh – The Caledonian Hotel will also be joining in the festivities this year by serving a special cocktail themed Afternoon Tea throughout the week for £29.50 per person (normally £57) in Peacock Alley. Afternoon tea includes two cocktails each and a selection of savoury finger sandwiches, homemade scones, decadent treats and over thirty fine loose-leaf teas and herbal infusions to choose from, with vegan and gluten-free options also available. Bookings can be made via the ECW website.

Wristbands are on sale now at www.edinburghcocktailweek.co.uk priced at £6 for a weekday wristband (valid Monday – Friday), £8 for a weekend wristband (valid Saturday & Sunday) and £13.50 for a week-long wristband.

