Pupils and their families from Roswell Primary School donated lots of lovely gifts and also made some gift boxes for Drummond Grange residents.

The home’s general manager, Eleanor Wilson, said: “We were overwhelmed by the kindness and generosity from the primary school. The residents within the home loved receiving these gifts and the handmade cards from the children.”



Residents and staff with some of the gifts donated by the school pupils.

