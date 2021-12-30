Rosewell Primary pupils' Christmas gifts for Lasswade care home residents

Barchester’s Drummond Grange care home in Lasswade got a very special delivery just days before Christmas recently.

By Kevin Quinn
Thursday, 30th December 2021, 6:00 am
Residents and staff with some of the gifts donated by the school pupils.

Students and their families from Roswell Primary School donated lots of lovely gifts and also made some gift boxes for Drummond Grange residents.

The home’s general manager, Eleanor Wilson, said: “We were overwhelmed by the kindness and generosity from the primary school. The residents within the home loved receiving these gifts and the handmade cards from the children.”

She added: "We're making our homes as safe as possible and will ensure that all new residents and staff are vaccinated before moving in or working here."

Students