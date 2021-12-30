Rosewell Primary pupils' Christmas gifts for Lasswade care home residents
Barchester’s Drummond Grange care home in Lasswade got a very special delivery just days before Christmas recently.
Students and their families from Roswell Primary School donated lots of lovely gifts and also made some gift boxes for Drummond Grange residents.
The home’s general manager, Eleanor Wilson, said: “We were overwhelmed by the kindness and generosity from the primary school. The residents within the home loved receiving these gifts and the handmade cards from the children.”
