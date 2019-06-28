Rosie Johnson: Body found on Isle of Wight in search for missing Glasgow woman

Police carrying out a search for the niece of a Scottish MSP missing on the Isle of Wight have confirmed that they have found a body.

Rosie Johnson, 22, who is the niece of Edinburgh Southern MSP Daniel Johnson, was last seen at the PGL Little Canada activity centre, where she worked, in the village of Wooton on the island.

Hampshire police told the BBC that while formal identification had not been carried out, the family of Miss Johnson had been informed.

Miss Johnson, from Glasgow, sparked an island-wide search when she was reported missing on Sunday evening, with air, sea, and land resources used to try and locate her.

Today, officers confirmed that they were carrying out 'targeted doorknocks' on houses with boathouses, outhouses, and other sheds.

Police said that the death was not being treated as suspiocous at this time.