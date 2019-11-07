Royal Blind pupils meet Shetland pony while trying their hand at making poppy wreaths at Edinburgh's poppy factory

Children enjoyed helping ex-servicemen and women at the poppy factory - and meeting the Shetland pony.

Pupils from the Royal Blind School helped ex-servicemen and women make poppy wreaths during a visit to Edinburgh's poppy factory.

Bo, Rebeka, Jay and Aiden were recently given a tour of Lady Haig's Poppy Factory at Redford Barracks.

The children tried their hand at making poppy wreaths.

They also met members of the Royal Regiment of Scotland including their Shetland pony mascot, Corporal Cruachan IV.

Royal Blind teacher Pam Young, who accompanied the pupils on the trip, said: "They absolutely loved the experience of meeting the ex-servicemen.

"The Haig Poppy Factory made a huge effort to make sure that the pupils, all of whom are vision impaired, could touch and feel the poppies, and even the mascot pony which made the day so memorable and is so important for children who have sight loss."

Aiden, 14, a pupil at the Royal Blind School who has been blind since birth, said: “I really enjoyed meeting and speaking to the ex-servicemen.”

Jay, 13, said: "I liked chatting with the ex-servicemen and making the wreaths together."

Rebeka, 12 and Bo, 9 both said: "It was fantastic, we really loved meeting the pony and how the pony’s nose felt. It was fun to make the poppy wreaths."

The original Lady Haig Poppy Factory was opened in March 1926, employing men who had been disabled during World War I to make poppies for Scotland.

The factory currently has a work force of 40 ex-servicemen, the large majority of whom are registered disabled. The factory is currently operating from Redford Barracks in Colinton while its permanent home in Warriston Road is being renovated.

The Royal Blind School provides education, care and support and to pupils (pre-school through to 19 years) with vision impairment, including those who have additional and/or complex needs. Outreach is provided to professionals in local authority and private sector who support blind and partially sighted young people in Scotland.