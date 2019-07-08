Royal Over-Seas League property on Princes Street to be taken over by luxury hotel group

A new luxury hotel has announced that it will move into a prime location on Edinburgh’s Princes Street.

The previous home of the Royal Over-Seas League is to be taken over by Red Carnation Hotels.

Red Carnation Hotel Collection will open their first Scottish hotel at the former home of private members club, the Royal Over-Seas League.

The location at 100 Princes Street will boast uninterrupted views of Edinburgh Castle and will replicate the boutique atmosphere of TripAdvisor’s unrivalled number one hotel in London, Hotel 41.

Jonathan Raggett, Managing Director of Red Carnation Hotels, said: “It has been a dream of ours to open a hotel in Edinburgh for some time, and with the best address in the city, it was well worth the wait.

“We intend to pay full respect to this remarkable location and city, its history, tradition and people and are excited to be blending our internationally renowned breed of personal service and generous hospitality with the warm humour, expertise and knowledge of the best talent in Edinburgh.”

The building itself was designed in 1879 by Robert Patterson and formed part of the significant Victorian building programme along Princes Street.

The site was also of interest historically, with an earlier building being occupied by Lady Clerk of Penicuik, a Jacobite hostess and supporter, whose wearing of the White Cockade proclaimed her loyalty to Bonnie Prince Charlie.

In 1930 the new Royal Over-Seas League club premises were opened by the Duke of York.

It was the first mixed club in the city and boasted 20 bedrooms, a bar and restaurant and other club facilitates and all the furnishings were produced and made in Scotland.

The club became a popular centre for Commonwealth visitors, with the prime ministers of Canada, Australia and New Zealand staying there.

The iconic members-only club who occupied the location which charged around £277 per year for membership closed its doors in January 2018.

It previously offered a club room, restaurant, bar, conference space and 20 en-suite rooms, as well as a viewing platform on the roof with unrestricted views of the Castle.

Repairs to the building had been estimated at £2 million and refurbishment at a further £3.5m, including replacement of windows, boilers and ventilation, fire alarm and sprinkler systems and rewiring.

100 Princes Street will reopen in 2020 as Red Carnation Hotels’ 19th property worldwide.