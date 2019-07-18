Salad lovers delight as Edinburgh eatery launches summer menu

The Villager on George IV Bridge has captured the essence of summer as it launches its new summer menu.

With the warmer weather has come the introduction of lighter meals and a more streamlined offering of freshly-cooked dishes.

Customer favourites still remain on the updated menu.

All tastes are catered for with vegan, gluten-free, vegetarian and dairy-free options all available.

Manager Caz Park said: “We felt a summer menu was necessary. We have added lighter dishes with a bigger focus on sharing dishes. The size of the menu has been reduced which will make it easier for customers to decide.

“All the dishes are cooked fresh with the best of local ­produce used where possible.”

READ MORE: Edinburgh's Civerinos Slice launches summer menu



The new menu offers a treat for salad lovers with a new pear and blue cheese endive salad with candied walnuts, honey roast rhubarb and power greens, tamari sunflower seeds with an orange dressing and spicy citrus calamari salad served with cucumber ribbons and pink peppercorns.

Each of the summer salads will cost between £8 and £9. However, although the menu has been streamlined, ­customer favourites still remain.

Popcorn chicken and ­popcorn prawn with The Villager’s twist of a crushed prawn cracker coating can still be found on the menu for £7 as well as the ham sandwich, which is made with a whole ham hock cooked in-house, glazed with rum and sticky sauce, and packed between two thick slices of bread for £10.

READ MORE: Mexican restaurant Bodega reopens on Leith Walk in bigger premises



Those looking for lighter bites can treat themselves to ginger panko calamari with a jalapeno and coriander ­dressing, homemade venison meatballs and sticky soy pork ribs.

Caz added: “Whether you are a tourist or a local, you want good food at reasonable prices. We are sure people will like what they see with the new menu which we’re confident will be well received.”

The Villager reopened earlier this year after a makeover and in April introduced a Sunday brunch for the first time as part of an improved dining experience for customers.

For the latest reviews, recommendations and openings in Edinburgh and everything you need to have a good night - join our new Facebook group here.