Sam Heughan to appear at Outlander fan convention - how to get autographs and selfies

Heughan, known to millions thanks to his role as Jamie Fraser in the time-travel drama, will appear on the Saturday of the Starfury: The Higlanders Convention to give a guest talk.

The three-day event, which takes place from July 1-3 the Hilton Hotel in Glasgow, will also include stars such as Richard Rankin, Sophie Skelton, David Berry, Duncan Lacroix and Alexander Vlahos.

Starfury: The Higlanders Convention will give every ticket holder the opportunity to meet the guests in person during the Autograph Sessions and Photo Sessions – though all autographs are subject to time constraints.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sam Heughan will be appearing at convention in Glasgow next month celebrating the ever-popular Outlander TV series.

The event will begin on the Friday afternoon with the opening of Event Registration, and in the evening there will be an Opening Ceremony.On Saturday and Sunday, the day will begin with photo sessions in the morning, followed by guest talks and Q&A sessions beginning around lunchtime, an autograph session in the afternoon, and a party in the evening.The closing ceremony will be on Sunday evening, prior to the party.

Here is what the organisers say:

Autograph Sessions

The Autograph Sessions will be taking place on the Saturday and Sunday, and will afford attendees the opportunity to get a piece of memorabilia signed by each of the guests in person.Attendees will be called up by their ticket number, usually starting with Gold Ticket holders, and followed by Regular Ticket holders.You may get one item of your own (known as a personal item) signed for free by each guest, with the exception of any Bonus Guests or Extra Guests.

Gold Ticket holders are entitled to one personal item signed for free by Bonus Guests and Regular Ticket holders can purchase them. Extra Guest autographs must be purchased by all ticket holders.

Photo Sessions

All ticket holders have the opportunity to meet the guests in the Photo Sessions. In fact Starfury were the first convention organiser in the world to offer professional Photo Sessions, sometimes referred to as Photo Ops.

All events still feature Photo Sessions. These are the most popular part of the weekend and we only have limited tickets available, so make sure you don’t miss out.

For more information, and to buy tickets, vist www.seanharry.com/home/the-highlanders

Last week, it was announced that Heughan is honoured by the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland.

The 42-year-old, who has said in the past that moving to Edinburgh as a teenager shaped him into the person he is today, will be awarded an honorary degree by the Conservatoire on July 7.

The Balmaclellan-born star will be joined by Ncuti Gatwa, the former Boroughmuir High School pupil who has just been named as the BBC’s next timelord in Doctor Who, alongside musician Marin Alsop and composer Errollyn Wallen.