The Met Office yellow warning of snow and ice begins at 3pm on Friday and will last until midnight.

It comes after there was previously a yellow warning of ice throughout Thursday night until 11am on Friday, leaving many roads across the country icy.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “Wintry showers will continue for the rest of the day before easing towards midnight with icy patches forming on untreated surfaces.

"Snow showers will lead to a slight covering of snow in places, with a few cm possible on higher routes.”

The weather experts have said that wintry showers will lead to some tricky travel conditions.

It is expected that some roads and railways will be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services

There will probably be some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

Yellow warnings of snow and ice will affect Scotland across the weekend (Photo: John Devlin).

Areas affected include Central, Tayside and Fife, Grampian, Highlands and Eilean Siar, Orkney and the Strathclyde region.

On Saturday, the warning will turn into a yellow warning solely for snow as heavy showers are expected alongside strong winds.

The warning begins at 5pm on Saturday and lasts until 3pm on Sunday.

The Met Office has warned that heavy snow showers may lead to some travel disruption, especially over high routes.

Areas affected include Central, Tayside & Fife, Grampian, Highlands & Eilean Siar, West Lothian and the Strathclyde region.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “Frequent and occasionally heavy snow showers are expected on Saturday night and Sunday, and combined with strong westerly winds will lead to blizzard conditions and drifting snow on higher routes across Highland.

"Accumulations of 2 to 5 cm are possible in places, with 10 to 15 cm accumulating on routes above 300 metres.

"Icy patches will be an additional hazard, more especially across western coastal areas.”

Traffic Scotland has urged motorists to take care on the roads following the announcement of the warnings for the weekend.

Motorists are being urged to wear warm clothing and clear all windows before setting off with De-icer and scraper.

