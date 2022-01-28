A series of weather warnings have been issued across Scotland.

Forecasts warn of high winds and extreme weather in much of the country, with gusts of up to 75mph forecast in parts of the nation.

The weather warning is in place nation-wide from 7am tomorrow.

A series of weather warnings will remain in place over the weekend.

According to the Met Office: “Strong winds will likely cause some travel disruption and generate some large and dangerous waves around the coasts.

"Road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible

“Some roads and bridges may close

“Power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage

“Some damage to buildings could happen