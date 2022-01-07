Scott Wood, 41, was last seen in the Morningside area at around 6.30pm on Wednesday, January 5.

The Edinburgh man is described as white, 5 feet 9 inches tall, slim build and has brown hair and brown facial hair.

He is believed to be wearing a black jacket, black jogging bottoms with white down the side, black Nike trainers with an orange tick on the side.

Police in Edinburgh have launched an appeal for the public’s help as part of their efforts to trace the 41-year-old man.

A Police Scotland spokepserson said: “There are growing concerns for Scott’s welfare, therefore anyone who may have seen Scott, or who has any information on his whereabouts, is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 2499 of 5 January 2022.”

