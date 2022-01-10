Police have confirmed that missing Edinburgh man Scott Wood, 41, has been found safe and well.

Mr Wood had been last seen in the Morningside area at around 6.30pm on Wednesday, January 5.

Police issued an appeal to the public to help trace him as concerns were growing for his welfare.

When confirming that Mr Wood had been found safe officers offered their thanks to everyone who had assisted in their search by sharing the appeal.

Scott Wood: Police confirm missing Edinburgh man found safe and well