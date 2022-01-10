Scott Wood: Police confirm missing Edinburgh man found safe and well

Police have confirmed that missing Edinburgh man Scott Wood, 41, has been found safe and well.

By Hannah Brown
Monday, 10th January 2022, 12:24 pm

Mr Wood had been last seen in the Morningside area at around 6.30pm on Wednesday, January 5.

Police issued an appeal to the public to help trace him as concerns were growing for his welfare.

When confirming that Mr Wood had been found safe officers offered their thanks to everyone who had assisted in their search by sharing the appeal.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Alice Bryne, 28, and Dean Conner, 37, remain missing in Edinburgh.

Read More

Read More
Salamander Street crash: Road closed after two-car crash in Leith

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Scott Wood: Police confirm missing Edinburgh man found safe and well

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

PoliceEdinburghMorningsideCoronavirus