The 27-year-old was driving a silver Ford Fusion car on the A68 southbound near St Boswells when it came off the road at about 8.15pm on Friday.

Emergency services attended but the man, the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, died at the scene.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man, 27, has died after a crash on the A68 southbound near St Boswells on Friday (Photo: Google Maps).

The road was closed for more than seven hours for recovery to take place and for collision investigation work before reopening at about 3.40am on Saturday.

Sergeant Scott Kirkpatrick said police inquiries are ongoing and officers are appealing to anyone who may have information that could help to get in touch.

“In particular we are asking for those driving in the area around the time of the crash to get in touch,” he said.

“If you have dash-cam footage that could assist then please contact us.”

Anyone with information should call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3311 of Friday February 4 2022.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.