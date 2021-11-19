Godley shared the news on social media, tweeting a picture of herself in a hospital bed.

She tweeted: “Sorry but my last weekend of the tour can’t go ahead in Edinburgh and Musselburgh as I am in hospital with ovarian cancer – look after each other. #MentalHealthMatters”

Hundreds of people have responded to the tweet sending best wishes.

Godley was due to appear at the Festival Theatre in Edinburgh on Friday and The Brunton in Musselburgh on Saturday.

The comedian found viral fame with her dubbed pastiches of Scotland First Minister Nicola Sturgeon’s coronavirus news briefings during the pandemic.

She featured in Scottish Government coronavirus adverts but they were pulled after offensive tweets by her came to light following an investigation by the Daily Beast website.

Godley has profusely apologised for the tweets and donated the fee she was paid by the Scottish Government to charity.

