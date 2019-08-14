Scottish cookery classes launched for visitors to Edinburgh

Professional chefs at Edinburgh New Town Cookery School (ENTCS) have launched a bespoke Scottish cookery class for visitors to Scotland.

Over the past year, the school had seen an increase in demands from international groups for courses in how to cook Scottish food and as a result the school has created the half-day course so people can learn how to cook the classics, from Cullen Skink to Haggis bon bons.

Ideal for small groups, the Scottish Cookery Classic typically lasts a few hours and students are schooled by the same teacher chefs who instruct budding professional students on the acclaimed three and six month certificate courses.

The course can be adapted to different groups taking part and can include simple demonstrations and easy options such as smoked fish pate, Cranachan, shortbread or Cullen Skink.

Those looking for something more challenging can learn to make dishes which include roast venison or Scottish lamb, haggis canapes and Forfar Bridies.

Once the students have prepared their meal, they can sit down to enjoy it with a glass of wine or Scottish beer.

Alternatively they may prefer a baking class where they can finish their experience with an afternoon tea they have prepared themselves.

Principal, Fiona Burrell, comments: “We find visitors from abroad love to learn how to cook Scottish meals, particularly so they can recreate them when they go home.

“The Scottish Cookery Classic is a really inspiring way for visitors to the city to return with special memories of our local food and our warm Scottish welcome.”

The classes are suitable for up to twenty people and are adapted according to requirement.

Prices start at £400 plus vat for two people, dependant on the menu chosen.

Additional extras can include gifts from the ENTCS range which includes full cotton aprons with the ENTCS logo, signed cookery books and small pieces of kitchen equipment.

Demonstrations, meals and events can also be booked for up to 50 guests.