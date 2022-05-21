A flag flies at Hampden Park

Scottish Cup Final: 19 pictures as Hearts fans descend on Hampden

Hearts fans descended on Hampden in their thousands for the Scottish Cup Final.

By Stephen Mcilkenny
Saturday, 21st May 2022, 5:11 pm

Hearts changed half of Hampden to a sea of maroon as they greeted their side on to the pitch.

Many arrived at the game with painted faces, carboard cut outs of the cup and flags to cheer on their side.

Here are some of the best pictures from the day at Hampden Park.

1. Putting on a show

Hearts fans at Hampden for the Scottish Cup Final. Picture; Lisa Ferguson

Photo: Lisa Ferguson

2. On the way to Hampden.

Hearts fans making their way to Hampden following some heavy rain for the Scottish Cup Final. Picture; Lisa Ferguson

Photo: Lisa Ferguson

3. Flying the flag

Hearts fans at Hampden for the Scottish Cup Final. Picture; Lisa Ferguson

Photo: Lisa Ferguson

4. Hearts fans at Hampden for the Scottish Cup Final. Picture; Lisa Ferguson

Hearts fans at Hampden for the Scottish Cup Final. Picture; Lisa Ferguson

Photo: Lisa Ferguson

