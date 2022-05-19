Scottish Cup final 2022: Heart of Midlothian Scottish Cup final victory parade road closures announced

If Robbie Neilson’s Jam Tarts lift the coveted trophy for the ninth time in their history, the homecoming parade will result in a series of road closures in the Capital.

Edinburgh City Council has annouced the following:

From 5pm to 11.59pm, there will be road closures on McLeod Street, Gorgie Road (from Robertson Avenue to Ardmillan Terrace), Tynecastle Terrace, White Park, Newton Street and Tynecastle Lane.

Hearts parade the Scottish Cup through Gorgie in 1998

From 9am to 7pm, there will be closures on McLeod Street, Gorgie Road: (eastbound, from Robertson Ave to Newton Street), and its entirety, from Newton Street to Ardmillan Terrace, and Tynecastle Terrace and Tynecastle Lane.

From 1pm to 6pm, there will be road closures on the High Street (from Lawnmarket to Cockburn Street, Lawnmarket, Parliament Square, West Parliament Square; St Giles’ Street (from High Street northwards for 30m), Johnston Terrace, Upper Bow, Castle Terrace (from Johnston Terrace to Spittal Street), Spittal Street, Lady Lawson Street (from West Port to Spittal Street), Bread Street, Morrison Street, Chuckie Pend, Semple Street, Fountainbridge (eastbound from Gardner’s Crescent to Semple Street), Dewar Place (from Dewar Place Lane to Morrison Street), Torphichen Place, Torphichen Street (from Canning Street to Dewar Place, St David’s Place, St David’s Terrace, Grove Street, Morrison Link (northbound from Morrison Crescent to Morrison Street, Dalry Road, Distillery Lane, Dalry Place, Richmond Terrace, Caledonian Road, Dalry Gait, Caledonian Crescent, Caledonian Place, West Park Place, Orwell Place, Easter Dalry Road, Easter Dalry Wynd, Easter Dalry Drive, Easter Dalry Rigg and Easter Dalry Place.

During their semi-final fixture, Rangers beat their fiercest rivals Celtic to secure a place in the final after coming from a goal down to win the Old Firm clash in extra time.

The other semi-final was between yet another fierce rivalry as Hearts took on their Edinburgh nemesis, Hibs, with Stephen Kingsley providing the decisive goal in a 2-1 win.

Both parties will fight for a trophy that neither of them have won for 10 years as they take to Hampden Park this weekend.