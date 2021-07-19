Spooks’ Rupert Penry-Jones and Downton Abbey actress Tuppence Middleton will also appear in the forthcoming four-part drama.

Compston and Middleton will play husband and wife Bram and Fiona Lawson.

Our House tells the story of Fiona arriving home one day to find strangers moving in, with her family’s possessions nowhere to be seen. Bram has also disappeared.

Speaking about his new role, Greenock-born Compston said: “I’m absolutely delighted to be part of the cast of ITV’s Our House in the role of Bram.

“The scripts are genuinely thrilling, packed with twists and turns that kept me guessing until the end.

“I’m excited to bring them to the screen.”

Tuppence said: “What struck me about Our House is its immense relatability; it’s a story where you catch a glimpse of yourself in the characters, and you get the chilling realisation that what happens to Fi could happen to anyone.

“What a fantastic opportunity to work alongside ITV and the team at Red Planet Pictures to adapt this artfully plotted novel.”

Menwhile, ITV said in a press statement: “With her life shattered, she realises the secrets and lies have only just begun.

“Intertwining the present day with flashback scenes of Fiona and Bram’s life together, their separation and their new relationships with Toby and Wendy, Our House gradually unravels unexpected secrets and shocking revelations, culminating in a nail-biting finale.”

