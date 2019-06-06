Scottish Open golfers to be given reusable water bottles to cut down on plastic

Have your say

Golfers are to be given reusable water bottles at this year's Scottish Open in North Berwick.

Typical usage during the prestigious event is 24,000 half-litre bottles - a figure bosses want to reduce 'significantly'.

Around 24,000 plastic bottles are usually used at the Scottish Open. Picture: TSPL

Players, caddies, volunteers and staff will be issued with reusable water bottles which can be refilled at fountains across the course - including on tees and practice areas.

Championship director Rory Colville said: "Moving away from single-use plastic is a small step that can make a real difference.

"We are delighted to partner with Scottish Water to help encourage this change in behaviour and show that large sporting events can lead the way in minimising environmental impact."

Bosses at the Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open have teamed up with Scottish Water for the event, to be held at the Renaissance Club in North Berwick from July 11 to 14.