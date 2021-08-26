Scottish Power: Edinburgh suburbs hit by unplanned power cuts

Power has been restored to homes across southwestern Edinburgh after they were hit by unplanned outages this afternoon.

By Conor Marlborough
Thursday, 26th August 2021, 4:11 pm

Residents in the Colinton and Clovenstone areas first reported power cuts at around 1:30pm.

In a notice to affected customers, Scottish Power said its engineers “had no advance warning” of the issue.

It said that the postcodes impacted by the power cuts were: EH13 0NF, EH13 0NG and EH13 0NQ.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

“We apologise for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience,” it added.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

Homes across the South of Edinburgh face hours without electricity after being hit by unplanned power cuts this afternoon.