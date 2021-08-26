Scottish Power: Edinburgh suburbs hit by unplanned power cuts
Power has been restored to homes across southwestern Edinburgh after they were hit by unplanned outages this afternoon.
Residents in the Colinton and Clovenstone areas first reported power cuts at around 1:30pm.
In a notice to affected customers, Scottish Power said its engineers “had no advance warning” of the issue.
It said that the postcodes impacted by the power cuts were: EH13 0NF, EH13 0NG and EH13 0NQ.
“We apologise for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience,” it added.