Residents in the Colinton and Clovenstone areas first reported power cuts at around 1:30pm.

In a notice to affected customers, Scottish Power said its engineers “had no advance warning” of the issue.

It said that the postcodes impacted by the power cuts were: EH13 0NF, EH13 0NG and EH13 0NQ.

“We apologise for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience,” it added.

