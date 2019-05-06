Several injured after wall collapses at Linlithgow farm

Have your say

Emergency services are currently at a farm in Linlithgow where there are reports that a wall has collapsed, injuring several people.

Police were called to a farm at around 10.10am today (Monday) and inquiries are ongoing.

A wall is believed to have collapsed injuring several people

There are road closures in place and the air ambulance has been seen in the area.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Police in Forth Valley responded along with other emergency services to a farm in the Falkirk area following a report that a wall had collapsed.

"The incident happened around 10.10am on Monday and it is believed a number of people may have been injured, however, inquiries are ongoing.

The scene where the incident has occured

"Local road closures are in place while emergency services remain in attendance."

More to follow.