Shanice Smith missing: 26-year-old not seen since finishing night shift at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary

Have your say

Concern is growing over the safety of a woman who has been missing since yesterday morning after failing to return home from a night shift at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

Police have appealed for the public’s help in tracing Shanice Smith who was last seen when leaving her work at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary at around 8am.

Shanice left the hospital car park driving a white BMW hatchback, registration YF64 GVJ.

Her sister Alysha Smith has posted a message online to say that her family was “worried sick”, amid growing concern over her welfare.

READ MORE:

Shanice left the hospital car park driving a white BMW hatchback, registration YF64 GVJ.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police Scotland is conducting enquiries to trace a 26-year-old woman reported missing in Hawick.

"Shanice Smith was last seen in the Gilmerton area of Edinburgh around 8am on Thursday 1st August.

“If Shanice sees this appeal, we’d urge her to get in touch with a family member or police as soon as possible and let us know she is safe.”

READ MORE:

Anyone with information can contact the police via 101, quoting reference numbers 1309 of August 1.