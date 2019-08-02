Shanice Smith missing: 26-year-old who went missing after Edinburgh night shift found

A 26-year-old who was at the centre of a police appeal after she didn't return home from a night shift in Edinburgh has been found.

Police have appealed for the public’s help in tracing Shanice Smith who was last seen when leaving her work at Erskine House in Edinburgh at around 8am on Thursday.

She was last seen in the Gilmerton area of Edinburgh - but it has now been confirmed she has been found safe and well.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Police Scotland can confirm that 26-year-old Shanice Smith, reported missing on Thursday 1st August, has been traced safe and well. Officers would like to thank the public and media for their assistance with this enquiry."