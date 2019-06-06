Shock as Leith Walk artists hub The Creative Showroom announces closure

People have expressed their shock and sorrow after a popular Leith Walk creative hub announced its closure.

The Creative Showroom, gift shop and makers’ studio at 336 Leith Walk is closing three years after its launch, with owner Gill Norval saying that the creative side of life had taken a back seat and the 'balance hasn't changed'.

Gill Norval in The Creative Showroom

A post on Facebook said: "It is with a heavy heart I need to inform you that The Creative Showroom will be closing down. For a while now I have been finding it too much running the shop, studios and my own art business. It's my creative work that is suffering, which was fine initially but the balance hasn't changed enough over the last 3 years.

"I have to put my health and happiness first and I want to get back to focussing on my real passion. I am moving to the East Neuk of Fife for a more relaxed life and to concentrate on my art!

"I couldn't have done it without you, my wonderful customers supporting not only TCS but so many local and UK wide artists/designers/makers. From the bottom of my heart, thank you! On days I was struggling your kind words and compliments would boost me.

"Thank you to the studio residents (current and past), suppliers and shop staff (a special mention to @rona_innes_art who has been here from the beginning) for being a part of TCS and helping it grow and flourish.

"I will be holding a closing down sale over the next few weeks. All stock and fittings must go, so pop in before it's too late!

"If anyone has any gift vouchers to redeem please come in to use them asap."

Shocked fans of the hub took to Facebook to share their surprise at the news - and wish Gill all the best for the future.

One supporter said: "Our Leith family will miss you! Good luck and thank you"

Another offered their best for the future, saying: "Hi, good luck Gillian all the best in your new adventure."

The hard work put into The Creative Showroom wasn't missed by one person, who said: "Oh Gill! You worked so hard and poured so much of yourself into your lovely shop! All the best for your new adventures."

They are holding a closing down sale until the end of the month and ask customers with gift vouchers to redeem them as soon as possible.

