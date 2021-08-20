Attendees of Stobo Castle Musselburgh Ladies Day have been advised to “drink sensibly and look after each other” as the event returns for 2021.

There will be a “significant police presence” within the event arena at Musselburgh Racecourse to ensure everyone has a “fantastic and safe day”.

East Lothian Police are in attendance assisted by partners from the Security Dog Unit carrying out searches as people enter the race course.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Please enjoy your day, act sensibly and keep each other safe throughout and after you leave.”

Pictures posted on the East Lothian Police Division Facebook page show a group of police officers at the event as well as a dog unit van with specially-trained security dogs inside.

If you are heading to the race course officers have said that there is an increased search system in place which may slow down entry to the event.

Police have also reminded those attending that alcohol cannot be taken into the grounds and that there is a bylaw preventing it being drunk in public places.

Traffic will be heavy and drivers have been urged to avoid the town if possible or take an alternative route through it to speed up your journey.

It is expected to be busiest at around 10am and 5pm.

In Musselburgh’s largest racing event since the pandemic took hold last year, 5,000 guests are expected to turn out at the racecourse for the popular Ladies Day today.

Police in attendance at the event (Photo: Police Scotland).

As always, there will be prizes up for grabs to those best dressed at the popular racecourse outing.

Winner of the first place prize in the ladies’ fashion competition takes home a whopping £1500, with a £500 prize for whichever best dressed man places top in the King of Style category.

With hats taking centre stage at any traditional Ladies Day, a £300 voucher is also up for grabs for whoever has donned the most dazzling headpiece today.

