Sir Andy Murray and wife Kim celebrate birth of their first son
Sir Andy Murray and wife Kim are said to be celebrating the birth of their first son.
Monday, 4th November 2019, 8:11 am
Updated
Monday, 4th November 2019, 10:03 am
Their son is understood to have been born in London last week.
The couple, both 32, already have two daughters.
The news was revealed to the Scottish Sun by Sir Andy's grandfather Roy Erskine, 88, who told the newspaper: "It's a wee boy, I don't know his name yet. I've seen photos. They're doing fine."
Read More
Read MoreTory candidate Francesca O'Brien urged to step down after saying Benefits Street cast need 'putting down'