Sir Chris Hoy shares amusing moment prize 2008 Olympics shorts tear mid-squat
Edinburgh-born Sir Chris Hoy has shared the amusing moment his Beijing 2008 Olympics team shorts split during heavy squats at the gym.
The Olympic hero wore the pair deliberately as a nod to the ongoing games taking place in Toyko this year.
But, mid doing squats in the gym, the 45-year-old’s Olympic memorabilia split in action.
Posting about his unfortunate experience on Twitter, Sir Chris said: “Feeling nostalgic watching all the amazing Tokyo performances today, so decided to wear my Beijing2008 shorts to the gym.”
The legendary Olympian then quipped: "Heavy squats with 13 year old non-stretch fabric was always going to end in tears (pronunciation works either way..).”
Sir Chris is a Scottish racing driver and former track cyclist who represented Great Britain at the Olympics and World Championships, and Scotland at the Commonwealth Games.
Hoy is eleven-times a world champion and six-times an Olympic champion.
A message from the Editor:
Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.
If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.