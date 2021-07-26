Sir Chris Hoy shares amusing moment prize 2008 Olympics shorts tear mid-squat

The Olympic hero wore the pair deliberately as a nod to the ongoing games taking place in Toyko this year.

But, mid doing squats in the gym, the 45-year-old’s Olympic memorabilia split in action.

Posting about his unfortunate experience on Twitter, Sir Chris said: “Feeling nostalgic watching all the amazing Tokyo performances today, so decided to wear my Beijing2008 shorts to the gym.”

The legendary Olympian then quipped: "Heavy squats with 13 year old non-stretch fabric was always going to end in tears (pronunciation works either way..).”

Sir Chris is a Scottish racing driver and former track cyclist who represented Great Britain at the Olympics and World Championships, and Scotland at the Commonwealth Games.

Hoy is eleven-times a world champion and six-times an Olympic champion.

