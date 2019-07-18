Sixties-inspired bar and restaurant opens in Newhaven

The latest addition to Edinburgh’s vibrant foodie scene is a stylish bar and restaurant in Newhaven.

Basils Bar and Restaurant is the latest opening in the area, which is inspired by Brutalist architect, Sir Basil Spence and sixties style.

The menu showcases retro-inspired meals throughout the day starting with traditional cooked breakfasts and Eggs Benedict in the morning.

Diners throughout the day can enjoy dishes like smoked mackerel and potato salad, potted duck with toasted Polish rye and cauliflower fritters, and main courses including chicken cordon bleu, gammon steak and burgers.

Vegans are also accommodated with dishes such as their beetroot grain and ‘sheeze’ burger and spring vegetable chowder.

General Manager Wil Wilson said: “Basils is about providing great menus, both food and drink served by a well-trained, passionate team in an amazing environment inspired by the architect Sir Basil Spence himself.”

Foodies can bring along their dogs and kids as all are welcome, and can take advantage of the sunshine in the outdoor seating area.

