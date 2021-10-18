The image from Fife Jammers showed a snake at a clothing point

Social media posts showed what appeared to be a python at a clothing donations point in Fife.

Reports of the discovery began to surface around 2pm this afternoon, with social media pages sharing the startling images.

A post from Fife Jammer Locations Facebook page also claimed that that the Scottish SPCA were inundated with calls about the discovery, with the animal believed to be a type of python.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have since confirmed that the snake was on the streets of the town, but that the animal had since been recovered.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a snake seen in the Templehall Avenue area of Kirkcaldy shortly after 5pm on Monday, 18 October.

“The animal was safely recovered by officers and the Scottish SPCA was made aware.”

Picture; FIfe Jammers

Scottish SPCA inspector Nicola Liddell said, “We were contacted by Police Scotland after they uplifted a stray snake from the Templehall area of Kirkcaldy in the early evening of 18 October.

“Snakes are somewhat notorious for being escape artists and can find tiny spaces in their enclosure to squeeze through.

“We will now hold the snake for seven days at one of our animal rescue and rehoming centres to give the animal’s owner a chance to reclaim their pet. If no one comes forward the snake will be rehomed.