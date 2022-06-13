The wedding took place at the Teasses Estate in Ceres on Saturday.

The couple said in July 2017 that they had been dating for around four months.

Commenting after the wedding, they said: “This was a wonderfully happy day for us, and we were blessed to share it with family and friends.

Weekend wedding: Jenny Gilruth and Kezia Dugdale

“Thank you to everyone who made our day so special.”

Congratulations flooded in for the couple after Ms Dugdale on Monday retweeted a newspaper article about the wedding with the words: “Happiest day of my life.”

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tweeted: “Many congratulations to Jenny and Kez”, while Deputy First Minister John Swinney said: “Lovely news. Warmest congratulations @JennyGilruth and @kezdugdale.”

Labour MSP Monica Lennon tweeted “Lovely news. Congratulations @kezdugdale and @JennyGilruth” while former SNP MSP Mike Russell, who was constitution secretary, said: “It was a wonderful day – congratulations again and every good wish for your future happiness.”

Ms Dugdale was Scottish Labour leader between 2015 and 2017 but stepped down as an MSP in 2019 to take up a post as director of the John Smith Centre for Public Service at Glasgow University.

Ms Gilruth worked as a teacher before being elected to the Scottish Parliament in May 2016.

SNP MP Mhairi Black also tied the knot over the weekend.

The 27-year-old married her partner, Katie, in Glasgow.

Pictures shared online show the happy couple toasting their nuptials at the Pollokshields Burgh Hall on Saturday afternoon.