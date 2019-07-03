Someone has painstakingly recreated The Hive in Edinburgh on Minecraft

A superfan of Edinburgh’s The Hive has recreated the club in the video game Minecraft.

An account with the username Bowmore Darkest posted a video which shows the Minecraft version of the popular club on YouTube back in January 2017.

The video shows a recreated Hive with impressive attention to detail. Not only is the main dance floor constructed in Minecraft blocks to scale, but the entire building has been rebuilt for the virtual world.

The club’s front bar, its second dancefloor (booths included) and the club’s cocktail bar have all been recreated by the gamer.

The only main differences between the real-world club and its Minecraft counterpart are the fact that the virtual version is lit by flame torches - and there’s no queue to get in.

It’s not clear whether the Minecraft Hive is publicly available for other Edinburgh-based gamers who want to extend their love of the club to the virtual world to take part.

The Hive were contacted for comment.

You can watch the video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EkewFlH0YUk