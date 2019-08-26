Son of Hibs star speaks out on being 'bullied' while at Aston Villa under sacked coach Kevin MacDonald

When it was announced last week that Aston Villa had sacked Kevin MacDonald, the club’s head of football development, following an investigation into claims of bullying, it was news that one of the Scot’s former youth players had been anticipating for almost 20 years.

“There was a time he shouted over at me in training and told me I wasn’t a player and I thought to myself ‘well, your day will come, that kind of behaviour is going to come back to bite you one day’,” Alan Brazil, the son of former Hibs cult hero Ally Brazil, said.

And that day came for MacDonald this week when Villa parted company with the 58-year-old former Liverpool player. MacDonald had been under investigation by the West Midlands club after Gareth Farrelly, a Villa trainee during the early ‘90s, had accused the Scot of “incredibly aggressive bullying” in a newspaper interview last year.

Brazil took to social media after Villa announced the coach’s departure on Tuesday. “Don’t like seeing people lose their jobs, but this should have happened years ago,” he tweeted. “Having worked with him, I saw first-hand what this person was like.”

Edinburgh-born Brazil was scouted by Aston Villa and signed a four-year contract with the Premier League club on July 5, 2001 – the day of his 16th birthday. He stayed for three of the four years, playing alongside the likes of Gary Cahill, Steven Davis and Gabriel Agbonlahor, but returned north of the Border in 2004 after failing to make it into first-team plans. While the managers at Villa changed almost on an annual basis back then, one constant on the training pitch was MacDonald. But that stability in the academy wasn’t necessarily a good thing.

“Kevin MacDonald was a good coach, I don’t think anyone will disagree with that, but I can see why he has lost his job – he was a bully,” says Brazil, now 34 and working as a landscape gardener at Heriot-Watt University’s Riccarton campus.

“I tried to nip it in the bud quite early. I don’t like bullies. I think you’ve got to stand up to them. Other players perhaps let it go and were frightened to stand up to him and that’s understandable because he played such a big part in how far you got along the football ladder, especially at Villa. So I can see why people didn’t speak up there and then.”

Brazil had followed his dad’s post-Hibs career at Forfar. But leaving high school in Edinburgh to become a full-time footballer in Birmingham would have been tough for any teenager and he found it difficult to settle. Far from being sympathetic, MacDonald mocked Brazil’s homesickness.

“There were some players at Villa who didn’t want to go to training because of him,” adds Brazil. “I was homesick for the first year-and-a-half and there were times when I was allowed to go back to Edinburgh because that’s what I needed. He would make stupid little comments about that.”