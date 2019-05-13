Son of James Bond legend Sir Sean Connery moves to Edinburgh

THE son of Bond legend Sir Sean Connery has made a comeback of his own – moving to his dad’s former home city of Edinburgh.

Actor and director Jason Connery has moved to the Capital with partner, Irish singer Fiona Ufton.

Before landing his iconic role as the first James Bond, Sir Sean worked as a milkman in the city.

He famously returned to the role of Bond in 1983 thriller Never Say Never Again.

His son has set up home a stone’s throw from the streets where his father delivered pints of milk.

Born in London, Jason, 56 – son of Sir Sean and his first wife Diane Cilento – said: “It’s great to be here. The people and the beauty of the city and the country all feel very much home to me.”